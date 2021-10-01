checkAd

Oak Street Health’s Accountable Care Organization Delivered 4th Highest Savings Rate out of 513 Organizations In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Acorn Network, LLC, the Company-led accountable care organization (ACO), had the fourth highest savings rate of all 513 ACOs that participated in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2020, based on data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Acorn’s savings rate was 16.86% compared to 4% on average for the participating organizations.

“Oak Street Health is leading the way forward with a clinical model that delivers superior health outcomes and saves money - critical factors to fix America’s broken healthcare system and advance our mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be,” said Dr. Griffin Myers, Chief Medical Officer of Oak Street Health. “We are pleased by the savings our ACO delivered in 2020, despite the challenges of a global pandemic. We look forward to continuing to improve access to high-quality primary care for our patients, and deliver significant cost savings.”

The Company is now one of 53 organizations participating in the CMS Direct Contracting program, which began in April 2021. Myers continued, “Oak Street Health appreciates CMS’ leadership in value-based care programs and we are proud to work together to drive innovation. We look forward to a strong performance in the Direct Contracting program this year.”

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 18 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health’s Accountable Care Organization Delivered 4th Highest Savings Rate out of 513 Organizations In 2020 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Acorn Network, LLC, the Company-led accountable care organization (ACO), had the fourth highest savings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Oak Street Health Selected by AARP as the Only Primary Care Provider to Carry the AARP Name
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Wachstumsmotor Telemedizin : Diese Firma überrascht immer wieder - genial wie Amazon!
biotechradar | Kommentare
Anzeige
07.09.21Carl Daley to Conclude Service on Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten