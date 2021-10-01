checkAd

SG Blocks Enters into Executive Employment Agreements with Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:30  |  66   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into executive employment agreements with Williams Rogers, Chief Operating Officer, and Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial Officer. Both agreements are for initial terms of two (2) years, with bonuses being based upon achievement of objectives and goals, as determined by the Company’s board of directors and management.

“A large part of what makes SG Blocks so successful is its people. I firmly believe that investing in smart, dedicated, and driven individuals will take you far in the long run, and I have the utmost confidence in William and Gerald,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “The right team cultivates, translates and grows the vision and mission of the Company, and I know with William and Gerald we have not only strong execution skills but the strategy component as well.”

William Rogers, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been with the Company since December of 2020. He holds over 30 years of professional construction experience as lead superintendent. Mr. Rogers was with Plaza Construction Corp., based in New York City, for over 20 years, at which time Plaza Construction built what are considered by many to be some of the most iconic New York City buildings. As COO, Mr. Rogers exhibits strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial officer (CFO), has been with the Company since March of 2018 and brings with him vast experience in the areas of both finance and accounting. Mr. Sheeran previously served as Senior Accounting Manager with Lucid Energy Group and has worked for a number of various companies using his expertise in accounting, reporting, and financial operations.

“We’re excited to bring SG Blocks to the next level and expand within various verticals, our product is truly so versatile,” Paul Galvin noted. “I am confident that we can meet our goals with our resilient and focused team working together.”

About SG Blocks, Inc.
 SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Seite 1 von 2
SG Blocks (new) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SG Blocks Enters into Executive Employment Agreements with Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into executive employment agreements with Williams Rogers, Chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21SG Blocks to Manufacture Two High-Complexity Mobile CLIA-Certified Laboratories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21SG ECHO Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for Street Food USA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten