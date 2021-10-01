SG Blocks Enters into Executive Employment Agreements with Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer

“A large part of what makes SG Blocks so successful is its people. I firmly believe that investing in smart, dedicated, and driven individuals will take you far in the long run, and I have the utmost confidence in William and Gerald,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “The right team cultivates, translates and grows the vision and mission of the Company, and I know with William and Gerald we have not only strong execution skills but the strategy component as well.”

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into executive employment agreements with Williams Rogers, Chief Operating Officer, and Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial Officer. Both agreements are for initial terms of two (2) years, with bonuses being based upon achievement of objectives and goals, as determined by the Company’s board of directors and management.

William Rogers, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been with the Company since December of 2020. He holds over 30 years of professional construction experience as lead superintendent. Mr. Rogers was with Plaza Construction Corp., based in New York City, for over 20 years, at which time Plaza Construction built what are considered by many to be some of the most iconic New York City buildings. As COO, Mr. Rogers exhibits strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial officer (CFO), has been with the Company since March of 2018 and brings with him vast experience in the areas of both finance and accounting. Mr. Sheeran previously served as Senior Accounting Manager with Lucid Energy Group and has worked for a number of various companies using his expertise in accounting, reporting, and financial operations.

“We’re excited to bring SG Blocks to the next level and expand within various verticals, our product is truly so versatile,” Paul Galvin noted. “I am confident that we can meet our goals with our resilient and focused team working together.”

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.