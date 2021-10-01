Qualtrics Completes Acquisition of Clarabridge

Recent research among C-suite executives shows that customers and employees have higher expectations than ever and are upending the way companies operate now and in the future. To be successful, organizations need to listen to their most important audiences and take action based on what they’re hearing.

Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clarabridge, bringing the leader in omnichannel conversational analytics to the world’s #1 experience management platform.

With Clarabridge, Qualtrics is adding industry-leading conversational analytics to its platform, the gold standard for engaging with customers and employees. Clarabridge’s sophisticated AI-powered platform allows companies to discover and analyze customer feedback from indirect sources such as support conversations, chat, social media posts, review sites and others.

With the combination, Qualtrics customers will be able to tune into, analyze and act on everything customers and employees are saying, wherever they’re saying it, all on the world’s #1 experience management platform.

Quotes on the News:

“With our acquisition of Clarabridge, we’re accelerating our growth and leadership as the world’s #1 experience management company and taking the category we created to an entirely new level,” said Zig Serafin, Qualtrics CEO. “Together, we’ll give companies even greater power to build deep, trusted relationships with their customers and employees and deliver incredible experiences that everyone will love. We’re excited to welcome Mark and the entire Clarabridge team to Qualtrics.”

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for Clarabridge, our employees and our customers,” said Mark Bishof, Chief Business Officer, XM and CEO of Clarabridge, Qualtrics. “We are thrilled to join Zig and his team as we work toward redefining how our customers understand and take action on all forms of experience data, putting them in the driver’s seat to move their businesses forward.”

Forrester wrote: "In one swoop, [Qualtrics] has secured the best-in-class analytics capabilities that will define the future of voice-of-the-customer programs as firms decrease their reliance on surveys and focus instead on understanding customers based on analysis of unstructured data.”*

