checkAd

Qualtrics Completes Acquisition of Clarabridge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:30  |  69   |   |   

Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clarabridge, bringing the leader in omnichannel conversational analytics to the world’s #1 experience management platform.

Recent research among C-suite executives shows that customers and employees have higher expectations than ever and are upending the way companies operate now and in the future. To be successful, organizations need to listen to their most important audiences and take action based on what they’re hearing.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Qualtrics International A!
Long
Basispreis 38,57€
Hebel 9,63
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 47,85€
Hebel 7,72
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

With Clarabridge, Qualtrics is adding industry-leading conversational analytics to its platform, the gold standard for engaging with customers and employees. Clarabridge’s sophisticated AI-powered platform allows companies to discover and analyze customer feedback from indirect sources such as support conversations, chat, social media posts, review sites and others.

With the combination, Qualtrics customers will be able to tune into, analyze and act on everything customers and employees are saying, wherever they’re saying it, all on the world’s #1 experience management platform.

Quotes on the News:

“With our acquisition of Clarabridge, we’re accelerating our growth and leadership as the world’s #1 experience management company and taking the category we created to an entirely new level,” said Zig Serafin, Qualtrics CEO. “Together, we’ll give companies even greater power to build deep, trusted relationships with their customers and employees and deliver incredible experiences that everyone will love. We’re excited to welcome Mark and the entire Clarabridge team to Qualtrics.”

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for Clarabridge, our employees and our customers,” said Mark Bishof, Chief Business Officer, XM and CEO of Clarabridge, Qualtrics. “We are thrilled to join Zig and his team as we work toward redefining how our customers understand and take action on all forms of experience data, putting them in the driver’s seat to move their businesses forward.”

Forrester wrote: "In one swoop, [Qualtrics] has secured the best-in-class analytics capabilities that will define the future of voice-of-the-customer programs as firms decrease their reliance on surveys and focus instead on understanding customers based on analysis of unstructured data.”*

For additional information, visit www.qualtrics.com/clarabridge.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Qualtrics International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qualtrics Completes Acquisition of Clarabridge Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clarabridge, bringing the leader in omnichannel conversational analytics to the world’s #1 experience …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21DXC Technology arbeitet zusammen mit Qualtrics an der Umgestaltung der modernen Workplace Experience
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21DXC Technology Collaborates with Qualtrics to Transform the Modern Workplace Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten