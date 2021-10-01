checkAd

Frontier Communications Appoints Melissa Pint Chief Digital Information Officer

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced Melissa Pint has been appointed Chief Digital Information Officer. Ms. Pint will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery and lead the company’s digital transformation journey, overseeing digital operations and architecture, enterprise technology architecture, business processes and enhancing customer engagement initiatives.

Melissa Pint (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Pint brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning technology, IT, customer strategy and operations functions. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Technology at JCPenney. She designed and successfully implemented a digital optimization strategy for the technology group and led a global team in charge of digital transformation to accelerate its turnaround under JCPenney’s new management. Ms. Pint also oversaw customer-focused solutions for JCP.com, the JCP mobile app, all store and supply chain systems, business intelligence, analytics, marketing, and back-end merchandising.

“Frontier is on an ambitious digital transformation journey, and I can’t think of a more qualified leader than Melissa to spearhead this effort,” said Mr. Jeffery. “She brings extensive leadership experience and a demonstrated ability to digitally transform iconic brands to meet the dynamic needs and expectations of customers, employees and partners. We’re thrilled to have her onboard.”

About Melissa Pint

Ms. Pint has held numerous leadership positions in technology, IT, and operations over a 25-year career with JCPenney, Target, and Cargill. She earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota and got her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas in Minn.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Source: Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

