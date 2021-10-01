checkAd

Strong/MDI and IMAX Produce Largest IMAX Screen in the World

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021   

Opening this week in Leonberg, Germany

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) company, and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development, announced that it has partnered with IMAX to deliver a record breaking-screen at the Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg, Germany.

Covering a 574-seat IMAX auditorium, the Strong/MDI screen pushes the boundaries of visual experience to a new level. The IMAX screen is an impressive 69 feet high and 125 feet wide and weighs over 500 pounds, another IMAX record. It was manufactured in Joliette, Canada and coated on site by Strong/MDI professionals due to its massive measurements.

‘’Strong/MDI developed and produced a wide viewing angle coating, with a proprietary gain, exclusively for IMAX,’’ François Barrette, Strong/MDI’s General Manager, stated. “Strong/MDI's high-performance screens and coatings are considered the ’gold’ standard among major exhibitors in the industry who demand superior presentation.’’ 

“The IMAX at Traumpalast is a tremendous achievement and will provide audiences with an immersive viewing experience on the world’s most incredible scale. We’re grateful for Strong/MDI’s partnership as we unveil this record-breaking screen,” said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Theatres. 

“The name IMAX is synonymous with the world’s most immersive cinematic experiences and customers have come to expect a much larger than life experience in the IMAX venue,’’ stated Ray Boegner, President of Strong/MDI. “The IMAX Cinema located at the Traumpalast Mulitplex in Leonberg, Germany, exemplifies IMAX’s commitment to providing the ultimate experience and we are proud to have been selected to provide the largest IMAX screen in the world. Congratulations to both IMAX and Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe for a job well done in the achievement of a technical marvel!”

Those looking for more information on cinema product developed by Strong/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +01 450 755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com.

About IMAX Corporation
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. 

