checkAd

Daxor Corporation Receives $200K Matching Fund Award from Launch Tennessee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:30  |  85   |   |   

The SBIR/STTR Matching Fund Grant Will Advance the Company’s Innovation and Commercialization Efforts, and Job Creation

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) has awarded Daxor Corporation a SBIR/STTR matching fund grant for Daxor’s Phase II award from the Department of Defense in the amount of $200K for the development of its next-generation point-of-care blood volume analyzer.

“Receiving this grant is a tremendous validation of our efforts to help clinicians achieve optimal fluid management and improve patient outcomes by developing world-class technology. This award recognizes our ongoing dedication to driving innovation, creating jobs, and maintaining our facilities in Oak Ridge,” commented Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. “We are proud of our affiliation with the great state of Tennessee and are grateful to participate in this opportunity.”

With more than 80 applications received this year, these coveted and highly selective awards were given to leading companies in the life sciences/biotech, advanced energy/cleantech, agtech, or automotive/mobility industry. The selection criteria mandated that each grant recipient had to contribute to the overall economic development of Tennessee and aid in LaunchTN’s mission to support entrepreneurship and innovation across the state.

These two (SBIR and STTR) initiatives are sometimes referred to as the Nation’s largest source of early-stage funding for start-ups and small business. On the state level, the aim of the grant is to stimulate the statewide economy by facilitating capital formation, market building and nurturing Tennessee’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. In its fourth year, the SBIR/STTR Matching Fund is a strategic initiative developed and administered by LaunchTN to advance the commercialization of technology innovation and job creation across the state.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daxor Corporation Receives $200K Matching Fund Award from Launch Tennessee The SBIR/STTR Matching Fund Grant Will Advance the Company’s Innovation and Commercialization Efforts, and Job Creation Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...