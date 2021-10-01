checkAd

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Natural Wellness Trend Gathering Steam in North America.”

Cannabis 1.0 was the legalization of the plant, and 2.0 was the introduction of derivatives into the market such as edibles and other consumables. With cannabis 3.0 on the horizon, and U.S. legalization looming, cannabis is becoming normalized, and consumers are integrating it into their everyday lives, as an ingredient in mainstream products in everything from drinks and pharmaceuticals to personal hygiene and beauty products.

The upcoming widespread applications have underscored market activity as companies position for the future. BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) has been a standout, diversifying already robust operations and acquiring innovative wellness brands and companies that expand its product offering and manufacturing capabilities to new channels such as direct to consumer e-commerce, high-growth adult-use cannabis products, hemp-derived CBD products, and wellness-focused noncannabis products bridging the intersection of two of the fastest-growing consumer categories: wellness and cannabis.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises is a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients. With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP-certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with no. 1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

For more information about the company, visit www.BevCanna.com.

