ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the Company) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that its US-based OTC Markets listing under the symbol “LRDJF” has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

St. James Gold Corp.’s CEO, George Drazenovic, welcomed this development. “Today’s news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States. DTC eligibility allows current and prospective shareholders of St. James Gold a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares, and positions US investors to participate in our Company’s exciting growth.”

The DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling securities to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms in the United States. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 28 claims, covering 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in the Yukon.

