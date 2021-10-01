checkAd

The Glimpse Group to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021

President & CEO, Lyron Bentovim, Featured as Keynote Speaker, to Discuss "How the Metaverse will Transform Business"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions announced that management will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021 in-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyron Bentovim, will present during the conference and will give a keynote presentation on the topic of "How the Metaverse will Transform Business" as follows, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Main Event - Investor Presentation
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Keynote Presentation - "How the Metaverse will Transform Business"
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (6:00 p.m. Pacific time) - Track 1
Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Foto: Accesswire

Glimpse Contact:
Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
917-292-2685
maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
Director
MZ Group - North America
312-261-6430

Glimpse@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.



