The Breakthrough Festival - First Edition - October 1, 2021 - Online and free

Presented by LIFE COACH UNIVERSITY, a movement founded by Dien Luu, an experienced life coach who wanted to share with as many people as possible the tools she uses every day to help her clients change their lives.

The idea for Breakthrough Festival came to her after offering free consultations to the British Film Editors (BFE) a group of professionals who, exacerbated by the pandemic, were looking for solutions to try to improve their situation and help their members regain their morale. This group couldn't afford Dien's services. So, she asked all the participants in her free training to pledge to pay it forward in whatever form they choose. They could then share what they learned in this training session or help others in need as they see fit.

A few weeks after this presentation, Dien received many testimonials from the participants and heard several remarkable stories that came out of this pledge, including generous gestures from those who offered goods and clothes, as well as advice to those who needed it most. She was deeply touched by those who found support in the tools she shared to change their lives.

"If a simple training program can generate so many good deeds and positive changes around us, imagine what could be achieved if we, the coaches, came together to offer our knowledge for free once a year at a festival and all the participants were to pay it forward! I'm not a mathematician, but, through the power of the Internet, I've realized that the number of people able to generate positive change around themselves could quickly become astronomical," said Dien Luu.

BREAKTHROUGH FESTIVAL – first edition

October 1st 2021 – 4 PM (ET)

https://breakthroughfestival.com/

Coaches from all over the world who come together during the festival to share their knowledge for free, and pay it forward: Meaghan Jean Smith will host this event. Plus, get great insights from coaches including Alana Schramm, Chris Weals, Tonya Hunt, Heather Flake, Anna Wallner, Amanda McGregor, Kelly Turner, and Jutta Jerlich.

A big shout out goes to the one and only Divina Johnson, Director of Pay It Forward Coaches at Life Coach University (LCU). Thank you to all LCU's Pay It Forward Coaches for your massive contribution to the global movement of kindness and generosity within the coaching industry.

