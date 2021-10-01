checkAd

The Breakthrough Festival - First Edition - October 1, 2021 - Online and free

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:35  |  40   |   |   

An international gathering where we
Pay It Forward
https://breakthroughfestival.com/

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by LIFE COACH UNIVERSITY, a movement founded by Dien Luu, an experienced life coach who wanted to share with as many people as possible the tools she uses every day to help her clients change their lives.

The idea for Breakthrough Festival came to her after offering free consultations to the British Film Editors (BFE) a group of professionals who, exacerbated by the pandemic, were looking for solutions to try to improve their situation and help their members regain their morale. This group couldn't afford Dien's services. So, she asked all the participants in her free training to pledge to pay it forward in whatever form they choose. They could then share what they learned in this training session or help others in need as they see fit.

A few weeks after this presentation, Dien received many testimonials from the participants and heard several remarkable stories that came out of this pledge, including generous gestures from those who offered goods and clothes, as well as advice to those who needed it most. She was deeply touched by those who found support in the tools she shared to change their lives.

"If a simple training program can generate so many good deeds and positive changes around us, imagine what could be achieved if we, the coaches, came together to offer our knowledge for free once a year at a festival and all the participants were to pay it forward! I'm not a mathematician, but, through the power of the Internet, I've realized that the number of people able to generate positive change around themselves could quickly become astronomical," said Dien Luu.

BREAKTHROUGH FESTIVAL – first edition
 October 1st 2021 – 4 PM (ET)
https://breakthroughfestival.com/

Coaches from all over the world who come together during the festival to share their knowledge for free, and pay it forward:  Meaghan Jean Smith will host this event. Plus, get great insights from coaches including Alana Schramm, Chris Weals, Tonya Hunt, Heather Flake, Anna Wallner, Amanda McGregor, Kelly Turner, and Jutta Jerlich.

A big shout out goes to the one and only Divina Johnson, Director of Pay It Forward Coaches at Life Coach University (LCU). Thank you to all LCU's Pay It Forward Coaches for your massive contribution to the global movement of kindness and generosity within the coaching industry.

NATA PR - Natalie Bibeau, PR COACH II 514-803-1471 II nata@natapr.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Breakthrough Festival - First Edition - October 1, 2021 - Online and free An international gathering where wePay It Forwardhttps://breakthroughfestival.com/ MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Presented by LIFE COACH UNIVERSITY, a movement founded by Dien Luu, an experienced life coach who wanted to share with as many …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Demand for Healthier Options Sparks Beverages Innovation Growth
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Medical Imaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 33,002.52 million by 2028, COVID-19 Impact and Global ...
Low-calorie Food Market to be driven by Rising Adoption of Plant-based Products, Growing Health ...
Automotive Filters Market worth $23.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World's Leading Neuroscientists Unveil Research on COVID-19's Impact on the Brain, Understanding ...
NVH Testing Market worth $2.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Latin America, Not US, Spearheading Advancements in Global Cannabis Markets
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale