checkAd

DGAP-News Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021, 14:40  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

01.10.2021 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Drägerwerke AG & Co. KGaA Vz!
Short
Basispreis 75,55€
Hebel 13,00
Ask 0,68
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 64,74€
Hebel 12,78
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger") will engage in a share buyback. During November 2, 2021 and probably November 17, 2021 Dräger intends to buy back approximately 70.000 of its own preferred shares.

The share buyback serves the implementation of the employee participation program resolved on 27 September 2021 by the executive board of the Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, i.e. the shares are not cancelled but remain in the share accounts of the participating employees during the two-year lock-up period.

With a similar employee participation in the employee participation program as in 2020, Dräger is likely to acquire approximately 70,000 preferred shares on the capital market for the employee participation program.
Only in the theoretically possible event that all authorized employees participate fully in the employee participation program, a total of up to 648,000 units of own preferred shares would be repurchased.

The share buyback principally complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No.2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). The buyback of preferred shares held by persons not employed by the Company or any associated company, neither at the present time nor in the past, will take place in accordance with the authorization issued by the Company's annual shareholders' meeting dated 07 May 2021, which permits the buyback of up to 10 percent of capital stock held in the form of own shares.

A bank will be tasked with the buyback. The bank will make its decisions concerning the time of purchase of the preferred shares independently of Dräger and free of its influence. The right of Dräger to terminate its contract with the bank early and assign the task to a different bank remains unaffected.

In both cases, the buyback complies with the so-called safe-harbor rules set forth in Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in connection with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Seite 1 von 3
Draegerwerk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die Zukunft von Drägerwerk seit Corona
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 01.10.2021 / 14:40 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Mitteilung über Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen Übernahmeangebots
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG refinanziert EUR 88,0 Millionen Projektportfolio zu deutlich besseren Konditionen
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG wollen der ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Neuer Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE gibt Ergebnis der am 13. September 2021 beschlossenen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DZ BANK stuft Draegerwerk auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.09.21Drägerwerk: Sonderkonjunktur läuft aus
4investors | Kommentare
20.09.21Marktkompass: Dax sehr schwach, LUFTHANSA & EVERGRANDE | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
20.09.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwacher Wochenstart für den erweiterten Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Drägerwerk-Aktionäre haben Aussicht auf höhere Dividende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen