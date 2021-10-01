Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has generated record quarterly revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022 (Period: July 1st– September 30th, 2021). The Company’s net quarterly revenue exceeded $125,000 for the first time (gross revenue was substantially higher). The Company obtained its main product inventory during the first week of August 2021, and since then, has been pleased by the feedback from its consistently growing customer base.



The Company now has six active sources of revenue: 1) E-Commerce Sales 2) Retail Sales 3) Tradeshow Sales 4) International Sales 5) Amazon.com Sales 6) Subscription “Recurring” Sales