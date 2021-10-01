checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has generated record quarterly revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022 (Period: July 1st– September 30th, 2021).  The Company’s net quarterly revenue exceeded $125,000 for the first time (gross revenue was substantially higher).  The Company obtained its main product inventory during the first week of August 2021, and since then, has been pleased by the feedback from its consistently growing customer base.

The Company now has six active sources of revenue: 1) E-Commerce Sales 2) Retail Sales 3) Tradeshow Sales 4) International Sales 5) Amazon.com Sales 6) Subscription “Recurring” Sales 

The Company’s highest margin E-Commerce business segment accounted for approximately 65% of the total net quarterly revenue. 

Separately, the Company continues to realize important progress with respect to its ongoing pharmaceutical development efforts, and plans to provide an additional update to shareholders, as soon as practicable.

Please See Below, the Company’s Updated/Revised Tradeshow Itinerary:

1)   HAMPTON CANNABIS EXPO 2021

  •   August 29th, 2021 (East Hampton, New York)

STATUS:  Completed

2)  The AATAC C-STORE TRADESHOW

  •   September 22nd-23rd, 2021 (Richmond, Virginia)

STATUS: Completed

3)  The WHITE LABEL WORLD EXPO

  •   September 30th, 2021 (New York City, New York)

STATUS: Completed Today

4)  MJ BIZ CON 2021

  •   October 20th-22nd, 2021 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

STATUS: Upcoming

5) USA CBD EXPO CHICAGO

          October 28th-30th, 2021 (Chicago, Illinois)

STATUS: Upcoming

6)  KOSHERFEST 2021

  •   November 9th-10th, 2021 (Secaucus, New Jersey)

STATUS: Upcoming

  

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

