WRAP to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) , a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that its CEO Tom Smith will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference: Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 Time: 2:20-2:25 PM ET Webcast Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2725/42896

*To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.



Event: LD Micro Main Event Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Time: 12:00-12:30 PM PT (3:00-3:30 PM ET) Registration Link: https://me21.mysequire.com/

*The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

The webcasts will also be archived and available for replay on WRAP’s website following the live events.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.