MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

Woodstock, NY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) declares cash distributions of $0.048 per share for each of October, November, and December 2021.

 

 HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable
October 1, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 29, 2021
October 1, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 30, 2021
October 1, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 31, 2021

 

The Fund’s current indicated distribution rate based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2021 ($9.84) is 5.85%. The current indicated rate based on the Fund’s net asset value per share ($10.48) is 5.50%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

 Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the Adviser’s recommended amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund’s distribution level. The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund’s distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

 About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $3.0 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for three decades.

 For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449 

CONTACT: Catherine Johnston
Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
845-679-9166
cjohnston@mhinvest.com




