Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Cell Therapies Across Multiple Solid Tumors and Treatment Settings at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced oral and poster presentations of clinical and non-clinical data for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies in multiple solid tumors will be presented at the 36 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The SITC 36 th Annual Meeting will be held from November 12-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually. Details of the oral presentation and posters are as follows:

Additional Posters Highlight Potential to Expand TIL into New Indications and Further Optimize TIL Manufacturing

Oral Presentation of Clinical Data for TIL in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Naïve Patients with Advanced Cancers

