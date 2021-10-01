checkAd

Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Cell Therapies Across Multiple Solid Tumors and Treatment Settings at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation of Clinical Data for TIL in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Naïve Patients with Advanced Cancers

Poster for LN-145 Monotherapy in Advanced, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Additional Posters Highlight Potential to Expand TIL into New Indications and Further Optimize TIL Manufacturing

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced oral and poster presentations of clinical and non-clinical data for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies in multiple solid tumors will be presented at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The SITC 36th Annual Meeting will be held from November 12-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually. Details of the oral presentation and posters are as follows:

  Title: Phase 2 efficacy and safety of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy in combination with pembrolizumab in immune checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients with advanced cancers
  Authors: D O’Malley, et al.
  Presentation Type: Oral Presentation
  Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021
  Abstract ID: 492
   
  Title: First phase 2 results of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL; LN-145) monotherapy in patients with advanced, immune checkpoint inhibitor-treated, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
  Authors: A Schoenfeld, et al.
  Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
  Abstract ID: 458
   
  Title: Successful generation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product from renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumors for adoptive cell therapy
  Authors: B Halbert, et al.
  Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
  Abstract ID: 176
   
  Title: Expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) using static bag for the clinical manufacturing rapid expansion protocol (REP) process
  Authors: K Onimus, et al.
  Presentation Type: Poster (available beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET)
  Abstract ID: 101

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

