checkAd

NextCure to Give Three Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:45  |  53   |   |   

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that new data from two clinical studies and one research study will be presented during oral and poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C., and in a virtual platform on November 10-14, 2021. The data come from clinical studies evaluating NC318, a Siglec-15 antibody, and NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. In addition, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, non-clinical data will be presented from a research study evaluating NC410’s impact on T cell activation, myeloid cell polarization and anti-tumor activity.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical benefit through Siglec-15 targeting with NC318 antibody in subjects with Siglec-15 positive advanced solid tumors
Lead Author: Elaine Shum, NYU Langone Hospitals
Abstract Number: 490
Oral Session: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session: Clinical
Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 12:45-1:45pm ET
Presentation Time: November 13, 2021, 1:31-1:39pm ET

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: NC410, a fusion protein of LAIR-2 (Leukocyte Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor) fused to human IgG1 Fc is safe and tolerable with evidence of immune modulation in subjects with advanced solid tumors
Lead Author: Han Myint, M.D., NextCure
Abstract Number: 487
Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

Title: Blockade of the inhibitory collagen receptor LAIR-1, PD-L1, and TGF-β promotes anti-tumor activity through T cell activation and myeloid cell polarization
Lead Author: Lucas Horn, Ph.D., National Cancer Institute
Abstract Number: 570
Session Date & Time: November 13, 2021, 7:00am-8:30pm ET

About NC318
NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec-15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextCure to Give Three Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Wasatch Launches Long/Short Alpha Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Core Assets Announces Investor Presentation
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Upcoming Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress to Highlight Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s Lead Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Dyne Therapeutics Presents New In Vivo Data for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program During Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting Demonstrating Robust and Durable Exon Skipping and Dystrophin Expression
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Bruce Ware and David Stewart as Independent Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Huttig Building Products, Inc. Enters Into New $250 Million Credit Facility
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Kin + Carta Named Partner of the Year at the Optimizely 2021 Partner Awards
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen