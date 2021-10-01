Ocuphire’s Clinical Phase 2b Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for Retina to be Featured at the OIS Retina@ASRS and ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that its clinical-stage, novel oral Ref-1 inhibitor, APX3330, for the treatment of diabetic retinal disease will be featured at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina@ASRS Innovation Company Showcase on October 7 in San Antonio, TX. The APX3330 abstract was accepted for podium presentation and discussion at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), to take place October 8 – 12 in San Antonio, TX.

OIS Retina@ASRS Session: Innovation Showcase Title: Ocuphire Presentation - APX3330 Program Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, President & CEO of Ocuphire Date: Thursday, October 7 Location: Grand Hyatt, San Antonio, TX Time: 9:16 AM - 9:23 AM (Central Time)

Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry. For more information, please visit OIS Retina@ASRS.