Ocuphire’s Clinical Phase 2b Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for Retina to be Featured at the OIS Retina@ASRS and ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that its clinical-stage, novel oral Ref-1 inhibitor, APX3330, for the treatment of diabetic retinal disease will be featured at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina@ASRS Innovation Company Showcase on October 7 in San Antonio, TX. The APX3330 abstract was accepted for podium presentation and discussion at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), to take place October 8 – 12 in San Antonio, TX.
|OIS Retina@ASRS
|Session:
|Innovation Showcase
|Title:
|Ocuphire Presentation - APX3330 Program
|Presenter:
|Mina Sooch, MBA, President & CEO of Ocuphire
|Date:
|Thursday, October 7
|Location:
|Grand Hyatt, San Antonio, TX
|Time:
|9:16 AM - 9:23 AM (Central Time)
Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry. For more information, please visit OIS Retina@ASRS.
|39th Annual Meeting of ASRS
|Session/Program:
|Diabetic Retinopathy 1 Symposium
|Title:
|APX3330, an Oral Drug in Trial for DR and DME, Demonstrated a Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile in Multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 Studies
|Presenter:
|Michael J Allingham, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine
|Date:
|Saturday, October 9
|Location:
|JW Marriot, San Antonio, TX
|Time:
|8:51 AM - 8:55 AM (Central Time)
Dr. Allingham will present safety data on oral APX3330 from over 300 healthy volunteers and patients with chronic hepatitis across five Phase 1 and five Phase 2 clinical trials at doses up to 600 mg/day. A sixth Phase 1 study will also be presented, showing safety data from 19 patients with solid tumors who were treated with twice daily oral doses of APX3330 of up to 720 mg/day. The aggregate clinical data from these 11 completed trials support Ocuphire’s ZETA-1 Phase 2b study, an ongoing, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of oral APX3330 in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Additional information about the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04692688). For more information on the ASRS annual meeting, please visit ASRS.
