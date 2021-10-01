checkAd

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Promotes Karen Knott to Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the “Bank”), today announced that Karen Knott, current Senior Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Knott’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer for the Bank is subject to the receipt of regulatory non-objection from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Stephen Huber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who also briefly served as interim Chief Executive Officer, has decided to step down from his roles at the Company and pursue other interests.

“We are indeed fortunate to have Karen step into the role as our Chief Financial Officer. During her tenure with Sterling, Karen has always played a critical role in the execution of our strategies. She is an accomplished financial executive and well respected within the Company,” said Thomas M. O’Brien. “Steve Huber leaves with our appreciation for his many years of service to Sterling and we all wish him the very best of luck as he pursues future opportunities.”

Ms. Knott has over 20 years of experience in financial operations and accounting roles with financial institutions and has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Controller since March, 2021. Prior to this role, she served as Assistant Vice President and Controller of the Bank since 2015 and has served in a variety of other financial roles, including Divisional Controller for Commercial Lending and Staff Accountant, since first joining the Bank in 1998. Before joining the Bank, Ms. Knott began her career in customer service and finance positions at Credit Union ONE and CommonPoint Mortgage Co. Ms. Knott received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

Wertpapier


