Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Promotes Karen Knott to Chief Financial Officer

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the “Bank”), today announced that Karen Knott, current Senior Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Knott’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer for the Bank is subject to the receipt of regulatory non-objection from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Stephen Huber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who also briefly served as interim Chief Executive Officer, has decided to step down from his roles at the Company and pursue other interests.

“We are indeed fortunate to have Karen step into the role as our Chief Financial Officer. During her tenure with Sterling, Karen has always played a critical role in the execution of our strategies. She is an accomplished financial executive and well respected within the Company,” said Thomas M. O’Brien. “Steve Huber leaves with our appreciation for his many years of service to Sterling and we all wish him the very best of luck as he pursues future opportunities.”