Omeros Provides Regulatory Update on Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in the Treatment of HSCT-TMA

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company that, as part of FDA’s ongoing review of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.

FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification; however, in a meeting held on September 30, 2021, FDA expressed its intention to work with Omeros to resolve any issues as expeditiously as possible, but the company does not currently expect any such resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). Omeros is evaluating potential next steps as it awaits additional information from FDA and plans to obtain FDA approval for narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA, a frequently lethal complication of HSCT for which there is no FDA-approved treatment, as quickly as possible.