Garrett Motion Wins 2021 Automotive News PACE Award for Industry-First Electric Turbo

ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it received a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award for its proprietary Electric Turbo (E-Turbo). The annual PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Awards recognize superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance among automotive suppliers. The award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges and honored at a virtual ceremony on September 30, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Automotive News PACE Awards winner for our innovative E-Turbo,” said Olivier Rabiller, Garrett President and Chief Executive Officer. “This prestigious PACE Award is our first in electrification and fourth overall in the past 10 years and is a testament of Garrett expertise to develop industry-first and highly differentiated technologies. Garrett's E-Turbo draws upon our in-house advanced capabilities in high-speed motor, high-power density motor, high current and switching frequency inverter and motor control software. Our world-class engineers successfully overcame the many challenges in thermal management, energy recovery, compact packaging and high-volume and low-cost design to develop this breakthrough E-Turbo. Garrett is well positioned to support the future of electrification including hybrids, fuel cell and any other applications requiring a new approach to problem solving the most pressing needs of the industry.”

Garrett’s E-Turbo utilizes a high-speed electric motor positioned on the turbo shaft to spool the compressor more rapidly and eliminate lag, dramatically improving transient engine performance and low-end engine torque. The new technology provides more power and faster response while further enabling engine efficiency. Additionally, the E-Turbo can recuperate otherwise wasted energy as an electrical generator to power the hybrid motor directly or recharge the battery in certain driving situations, allowing automakers greater flexibility in the design of hybrid powertrains.