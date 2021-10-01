Engine Media Provides Strategic Update of "At-The-Market" Offering of Shares of Common Stock
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today updated the market that it has not issued any shares under its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering"). The Company does not have any intention to employ the ATM Offering under the market conditions the Company's stock currently faces. The Company has provided this information in order to clarify its intent regarding the ATM Offering and will reassess the use of the ATM Offering as it continually considers its financing options.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the common stock in the public offering described above in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.
Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.
