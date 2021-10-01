Engine Media Provides Strategic Update of "At-The-Market" Offering of Shares of Common Stock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today updated the market that it has not issued any …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today updated the market that it has not issued any shares under its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering"). The Company does not have any intention to employ the ATM Offering under the market conditions the Company's stock currently faces. The Company has provided this information in order to clarify its intent regarding the ATM Offering and will reassess the use of the ATM Offering as it continually considers its financing options.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the common stock in the public offering described above in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.