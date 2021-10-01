Alpha Cognition Announces Formation and Members of Scientific Advisory Board and Investor Relations Agreements

“I’m delighted to serve as Chair of Alpha Cognition’s Scientific Advisory Board, and to be part of such a distinguished group of industry experts,” said James E. Galvin, MD, MPH. “Collectively we will aim to guide Alpha Cognition through the development of its current pipeline and to provide the team at Alpha Cognition with real world perspective on the needs of healthcare providers, patients and caregivers.”

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of industry leaders in neurology and psychiatry, chaired by James E. Galvin, MD, MPH. The SAB will work cohesively with management to advance the company’s clinical development pipeline and to develop highly differentiated products to treat neurological diseases with significant unmet needs.

“The prestigious group of scientific thought leaders we have assembled to sit on our Scientific Advisory Board will provide Alpha Cognition with relevant expertise as we further the development of our clinical pipeline and get closer to commercialization,” said Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition. “Each member brings unique experience from early-stage research to the late-stage clinical development in neurology. I believe this collection of brilliant minds and experience will serve us well as we develop assets in neurology, with a focus on our lead development candidate, ALPHA-1062.”

The founding members of the Alpha Cognition Scientific Advisory Board are:

Frank Conidi, DO, MS, FAAN, FAHS is a Boston trained Board Certified sports neurologist/headache specialist. He is the Director of the Florida Center for Headache and Sports Neurology, a tertiary center dedicated to the treatment of patients with chronic/refractory headache disorders and sports related concussion and sports related neurological disorders. He is a nationally recognized expert on sports concussion and the team neurologist for the NHL’s Florida Panthers and has served as a consulting neurologist for the NFL, USTA, NCAA and MLB players.