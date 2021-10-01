checkAd

Siemens Awarded $1.78M FDA Contract to Showcase Advanced Digital Design and Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats (OCET) has awarded a contract worth over $1.78M to Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) with technology from Siemens Digital Industries. Siemens will provide its expertise to implement advanced industrial software for digital design and an automated manufacturing production demonstration line for regulatory science use in the FDA OCET advanced manufacturing program. This program is collaborating with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) to provide FDA with access to extensive software from Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Xcelerator portfolio including advanced integrated software capabilities for design control and risk management; product lifecycle management; product, plant, and process design modeling and simulation; manufacturing execution; closed loop quality management; Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and much more.

The digital showcase will help facilitate evaluation, education and industry adoption of smart design and manufacturing processes, which can improve performance, speed regulatory review, reduce supply shortages and increase supply chain resilience in the Lifesciences industry.

“The FDA is focused on developing standards, metrics and data needs for the use of advanced digital design and manufacturing technologies,” said FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton. “Furthering the adoption of these new technologies can help increase U.S. manufacturing capacity, increase supply chain resilience, decrease time to market for medical diagnostics, therapies and vaccines that are needed for public health emergency response.”

“We are excited to support the FDA as it evaluates applicable digital technologies for supply chain resilience in the face of great national challenges,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. “Our supply chains are the true lifeblood of our ability to respond and adapt when facing a crisis, which is why the FDA’s work is so consequential.”

In addition to providing demonstrations of “the art of the possible” with advanced digitalization and factory automation, the showcase will help the FDA to gain an understanding of the different processes and technologies to help inform industry guidance, develop regulatory science tools and standards to evaluate incoming submissions, and prepare for potentially disruptive changes to design and production norms. This preparation and understanding aids in rapid responses to pandemics, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and future emerging threats. This collaboration with Siemens, Carryline USA and Premier Automation will also include the commissioning of a conveyor system.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Awarded $1.78M FDA Contract to Showcase Advanced Digital Design and Manufacturing The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats (OCET) has awarded a contract worth over $1.78M to Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) with technology from Siemens Digital Industries. Siemens will provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...