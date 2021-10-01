checkAd

Activision Blizzard to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

To listen to the call, please log onto:

http://investor.activision.com

Or dial:

U.S. and Canada: 1-866-777-2509

International: 1-412-317-5413

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160435/ed92e6c0be. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available in Adobe Acrobat format at http://investor.activision.com. A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

About Activision Blizzard

Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment, has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video game franchises we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played.

As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years.

Our enduring franchises are some of the world’s most popular, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo, StarCraft, Candy Crush, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and Farm Heroes. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our franchises. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 85,000 veterans.

Learn more information about Activision Blizzard and how we connect and engage the world through epic entertainment on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.

