America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses Launches “Pumpkin Spice Latte Collection” of Frames

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , a retail brand of National Vision Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: EYE), the nation’s second largest optical retailer providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announces the release of its “Pumpkin Spice Latte Collection” of eyeglass frames. Featuring 12 exclusive optical frames for men and women, the limited-edition “Pumpkin Spice Latte Collection” draws inspiration from the cozy, warm, spiced beverage now synonymous with the fall season.

“We and our customers all love Pumpkin Spice Lattes so much this time of year. We thought, ‘Why should Starbucks have all the fun?’” said Megan Molony, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for National Vision. “They have far fewer calories than the Starbucks version, but they are still absolutely delicious. Note that if you want them with whipped cream, that costs extra.”

With styles under $100 that feature trend-setting silhouettes in autumnal colorways, the new collection continues America’s Best’s efforts to provide customers with a wide selection of stylish eyewear at affordable prices. The “Pumpkin Spice Latte Collection” is available for a limited time in all America’s Best retail locations, and online at americasbest.com/pslcollection.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company in the United States with more than 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

