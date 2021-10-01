checkAd

Creek Road Miners Transitions to Its Next Stage of Development With the Delivery of Bitmain Antminers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or “Company”) announces the arrival of its first commercial-scale batch of Antminer S19 Pro cryptocurrency miners from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (“Bitmain”). These miners are being deployed as part of the Company’s proof-of-concept, with the inaugural facility targeted to be live in the coming weeks. During this time frame, Creek Road Miners also anticipates further expanding its crypto-mining infrastructure to achieve scale and geographic diversification.

Creek Road Miners is focused on building its mining infrastructure with high performance and efficient mining hardware, making the S19 Pro a clear choice. Manufactured by Bitmain, an industry-leading hardware manufacturer, the S19 Pro boasts a custom built Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), a hash rate of 110±3% TH/s, and a power efficiency of 29.5±5% joules per terahash (J/TH).

“Securing delivery of a significant quantity of miners is a huge milestone for Creek Road Miners,” commented Mr. Scott D. Kaufman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road Miners. Mr. Kaufman emphasized, “Particularly given the complexity of today’s economy, we truly value and appreciate Bitmain partnering with us to make this happen as promised.”

Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.creekroadminers.com) utilizes mobile power generation units and mining facilities to overcome the economic barriers to utilizing the abundance of stranded natural gas in the U.S. market, while acquiring energy suppliers to create dual revenue streams.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular memorabilia from featured pop-culture artists and exhibitors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

