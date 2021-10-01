Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order from Regional Financial Institution

“It’s thrilling to open new markets, especially since we see so much potential for a significant number of deployments in this industry,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “This ROSA180 deployment opens up a new vertical market that is desperately in need of the solutions RAD provides. We’ll build on this win, and I’m excited to see this industry’s response when ROSA3.0 is revealed on October 13,” Reinharz added.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received an order from a leading regional financial institution. Although not disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, the end-user for this 1 ROSA180 unit will be RAD’s first deployment into the financial services industry.

ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Within the financial services industry, RAD’s ROSA180 has the unique ability to detect, deter and report the occurrences of loitering near ATMs or in bank entry vestibules. According to Statista, in 2019 there were 76,837 commercial bank branches in the U.S., with over 470,000 ATM locations.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.