JAKKS Pacific Launches New Toy Line This Week for Disney’s “Encanto”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, announced today the launch of its new line of toys developed for the upcoming theatrical release of Disney’s Encanto.” JAKKS is launching a comprehensive, cohesive global line celebrating the entire family ensemble, key moments, music and room environments allowing kids to play out their favorite parts of the film with their favorite characters.

JAKKS Pacific Encanto Magical Casa Madrigal

The line coming to retail on Oct. 3 features interactive playsets including the Magical Casa Madrigal, Singing Mirabel and Magic Butterfly doll, Sing and Play Mirabel doll, Mirabel and Isabela fashion doll assortment, Mirabel’s Musical Accordion, 7” key character plush assortment and character role play dresses. The product assortment plays original scores from the upcoming movie and includes interactive elements that bring the plot of the movie to life.

“We are beyond excited to launch our new toys for 'Encanto' at retail this week,” said Lisa Tauber, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “We took great care to embody the authenticity and magic of the film when creating these products. From the singing Mirabel dolls to the Magical Casa Madrigal playset, JAKKS has developed a magical toy line with several surprises in store for the kids.”

Disney’s “Encanto” is a heart warming story of a young Colombian girl faced with being the only member of her family without magical powers. It is set to the sights and sounds of Colombia along with original music.

JAKKS Pacific items for “Encanto” are designed for children ages 3 and up and will be available at retail beginning Oct. 3. Additional JAKKS products for “Encanto” will be featured in future waves coming next year.

Disney’s “Encanto” will be released November 24 in theaters worldwide.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

