checkAd

Transgene and BioInvent to Present Preclinical Data on BT-001 Oncolytic Virus at SITC 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will present additional preclinical data on their novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic vaccinia virus BT-001 at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC2021) in November 2021.

SITC2021 will take place on November 10–14, 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. and virtually. The poster will be presented on November 13, with the title “Vectorized Treg-depleting aCTLA-4 elicits antigen cross-presentation and CD8+ T cell immunity to reject “cold” tumors”. Authors: Monika Semmrich, Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Matilda Rehn, Laetitia Fend, Christelle Remy, Petra Holmkvist, Nathalie Silvestre, Carolin Svensson, Patricia Kleinpeter, Jules Deforges, Fred Junghus, Linda Mårtensson, Johann Foloppe, Ingrid Teige, Eric Quéméneur and Björn Frendéus.

BT-001 is an oncolytic virus generated using Transgene’s Invir.IO platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA-4 antibody generated by BioInvent’s proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. As a consequence, by reducing systemic exposure, the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody is expected to be greatly improved.

BT-001 is being co-developed as part of a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene.

Recruitment in the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study of BT-001 (NCT04725331) in Europe and the U.S. is progressing well. The trial evaluates BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors.

Initial Phase I data are expected in the first half of 2022.

About Transgene
 Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

Seite 1 von 3
Transgene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transgene and BioInvent to Present Preclinical Data on BT-001 Oncolytic Virus at SITC 2021 Regulatory News: Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Transgene’s Two Innovative Platforms Progressing Well - Financial Visibility Extended Until End 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Availability of Transgene’s Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Transgene Presents Data From Phase I Clinical Trial Confirming the Potential of the Oncolytic Virus TG6002
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten