Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is celebrating the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS FIFA 22, where players can experience revolutionary next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. Featuring innovation across all game modes including VOLTA FOOTBALL Arcade Tournaments, all-new FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, and much more, FIFA 22 is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA App, Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé also graces the cover for the second consecutive year.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Featuring Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology Launches Worldwide Today (Photo: EA SPORTS)

More players than ever before are jumping into the game through early access with over 5.2 million players worldwide already experiencing the excitement of FIFA 22. As a result, more than 131 million matches have already been played across all game modes, and over 4.6 million squads created.

“At EA SPORTS, our premium football experience represents much more than a game. It’s a vibrant and energized community where tens of millions of fans connect across borders and cultures,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Through licensing agreements with over 300 partners, we create immersive and authentic football worlds which enable our players to connect with the leagues, teams and talent that make football a universal passion. This year’s title is our best representation of the power of football to date.”

The Most Authentic Football Gaming Experience, Powered by HyperMotion Technology

Powered by HyperMotion technology, FIFA 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience, unlocking the raw emotion, passion, and physicality on the pitch. HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion technology transforms how players move on and off the ball.