Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on October 22

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its third-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on October 22, 2021, at 10:00am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.