Clover Health Debuts New Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022

Clover offers highly affordable, benefit-rich health plans with low out-of-pocket costs to eliminate care barriers and encourage beneficiaries to engage with the healthcare system, and their primary care physician (“PCP”) in particular. Many of Clover’s plans feature $0 premiums and $0 copays for primary care visits, regardless of whether the PCP is in or out of Clover’s provider network.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, debuted its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans, which are built to increase access to affordable, high quality healthcare for Medicare eligibles across the country. Individuals eligible for Medicare in 209 counties across nine states – Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas – can enroll in Clover’s plans. The enrollment period opens on October 15 and continues through December 7, 2021, with coverage beginning on January 1, 2022.

Clover’s PPO provider networks are broad and open, enabling its members to see any clinician participating in Medicare who is willing to accept them. Several thousand PCPs within Clover’s coverage areas are using Clover's clinical support technology, the Clover Assistant, to elevate the care delivered to Clover’s members. Equipping PCPs with patient information from across the healthcare system and clinical recommendations at the time of the visit empowers them to deliver data-driven, personalized care, to keep patients healthier.

“We strive to offer plans with the most benefits at the lowest cost on a wide, open network because we believe these three components working in concert are essential to making high-quality, affordable care more widely available, especially for those who have historically lacked access,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “We continue to invest in market-leading plan design, while continuing to iterate to make the Clover Assistant the best possible clinical software to manage the care of our beneficiaries.”

In 2022, benefits such as primary and specialty physician care, outpatient hospital services, and ambulatory surgical centers will continue to feature low member out-of-pocket costs. Enhancements to the company’s Part D and supplemental benefits will increase access to resources that promote and enable healthier living.