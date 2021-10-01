Nuvei Strengthens Executive Leadership with Technology Industry Veterans

Attias is promoted from Nuvei’s Chief Operating Officer to Group CTO, where he will assume the overall responsibility for the Company’s global information technology infrastructure. He has been in IT leadership positions for over 20 years and has a demonstrated history in the financial services industry. Deeply skilled in IT management and having strong operational capabilities, Attias will further accelerate Nuvei’s technological innovation on a global scale.

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the appointments of Max Attias as Group Chief Technology Officer, fintech industry veteran Guillaume Conteville as Chief Marketing Officer and transformational human resources leader Nikki Zinman as Chief People Officer.

Attias takes over from Keith Birdsong, who is retiring effective October 1, 2021, after serving as Nuvei's CTO for over 11 years. Under his guidance, Birdsong led the company’s technology teams through countless product innovations, and numerous high-profile integrations, implementations and acquisitions.

Conteville has joined Nuvei as Chief Marketing Officer where he will focus on expanding the Company’s brand awareness to further stimulate growth. He has over 15 years of direct marketing-related experience in the payments industry, including spending 11 years at Mastercard, most recently as their Senior Vice President, Global Head of Digital Marketing. Prior to Mastercard, Conteville has also worked on the agency side as account lead for marquee financial services clients including Visa, Citibank, and Saxo Bank, leading digital media efforts internationally.

As Nuvei’s Chief People Officer, Zinman will develop and lead the execution of the Company’s human resources strategy, supporting global corporate plans and business objectives. She brings over 15 years of experience building and supporting high performance teams in entrepreneurial, mid-size and large corporate environments focused on technology and financial services. Zinman joins Nuvei from Pearson, a global learning company with more than 20,000 employees operating in nearly 200 countries, where she served as a member of the executive team as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. She has supported the HR function in various multinational technology powerhouses, including Dell and Oracle.

“I am thrilled to announce our new executive level appointments, further bolstering our line-up of talented c-suite veterans,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “I would like to thank Keith for his illustrious tenure as Nuvei’s CTO. Max is a proven technology executive and we're excited to have him expand his leadership role. Guillaume's significant track record in both strategic and creative marketing programs will be a boon to our brand awareness initiatives. And we're very much looking forward to Nikki driving our people strategy, fostering our culture in which our global teams will continue to thrive."

