checkAd

Gluskin Sheff expands alternative investment offering with new Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced the launch of the Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund* (“the Fund”), a differentiated credit offering focused on principal preservation and downside protection via directly originated senior secured loan investments.1 This new offering gives Canadian accredited individual investors access to an asset class favoured by institutions and family offices.

The Fund will invest in private, high-value senior secured loans to lower middle market companies in North America, as well as selectively in Europe and non-North American companies. The Fund targets to deliver a 9-10%2 net return, including an expected cash distribution of 8%3 paid quarterly.

“As investor needs continue to evolve, we are proud to be part of Onex, which enables us to offer Gluskin Sheff clients access to creative and unique alternative investment solutions,” said Jeff Moody, President and CEO of Gluskin Sheff. “Backed by an industry leader with a long-term record of success in this space, the Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund provides our clients with an exciting alternative offering to help further diversify their portfolios, which is especially attractive in the current low interest rate environment.”

The Fund’s manager, Onex Falcon, is led by a team of more than 30 investment professionals and has a track record that extends over 20 years. The Fund’s approach combines creative and flexible investment structures with the benefit of the Onex platform’s broad sourcing of transactions.

“Our team has a long-standing track record of creating value for our investors, placing an emphasis on capital preservation and achieving strong risk adjusted returns through credit cycles,” said Eric Rogoff, Managing Director and Sector Head for Onex Falcon. “We are committed to and proud of our accomplishments in delivering outcomes that are tailored for investors seeking to enhance the returns of their portfolios through the alternative credit market.”

Accredited investors in the Fund may benefit from:

  • quarterly subscriptions
  • regular income distributions, if desired
  • diversification from public market investments

Based in the U.S. and acquired by Onex in December 2020, Onex Falcon is a private credit asset manager with more than two decades of experience which offers specialized solutions to borrower clients primarily in the U.S and Canada.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gluskin Sheff expands alternative investment offering with new Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced the launch of the Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund* (“the Fund”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...