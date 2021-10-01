Gluskin Sheff expands alternative investment offering with new Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund

The Fund will invest in private, high-value senior secured loans to lower middle market companies in North America, as well as selectively in Europe and non-North American companies. The Fund targets to deliver a 9-10% 2 net return, including an expected cash distribution of 8% 3 paid quarterly.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced the launch of the Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund* (“the Fund”), a differentiated credit offering focused on principal preservation and downside protection via directly originated senior secured loan investments. 1 This new offering gives Canadian accredited individual investors access to an asset class favoured by institutions and family offices.

“As investor needs continue to evolve, we are proud to be part of Onex, which enables us to offer Gluskin Sheff clients access to creative and unique alternative investment solutions,” said Jeff Moody, President and CEO of Gluskin Sheff. “Backed by an industry leader with a long-term record of success in this space, the Onex Falcon Direct Lending Fund provides our clients with an exciting alternative offering to help further diversify their portfolios, which is especially attractive in the current low interest rate environment.”

The Fund’s manager, Onex Falcon, is led by a team of more than 30 investment professionals and has a track record that extends over 20 years. The Fund’s approach combines creative and flexible investment structures with the benefit of the Onex platform’s broad sourcing of transactions.

“Our team has a long-standing track record of creating value for our investors, placing an emphasis on capital preservation and achieving strong risk adjusted returns through credit cycles,” said Eric Rogoff, Managing Director and Sector Head for Onex Falcon. “We are committed to and proud of our accomplishments in delivering outcomes that are tailored for investors seeking to enhance the returns of their portfolios through the alternative credit market.”

Accredited investors in the Fund may benefit from:

quarterly subscriptions

regular income distributions, if desired

diversification from public market investments



Based in the U.S. and acquired by Onex in December 2020, Onex Falcon is a private credit asset manager with more than two decades of experience which offers specialized solutions to borrower clients primarily in the U.S and Canada.