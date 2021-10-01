checkAd

CHNC to Seek Up to $3 Million Funding for Expansion of Existing Product Lines and Development of New Cannabis-Derived Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that it is actively seeking strategic partners to invest up to $3 million in two or three tranches although there can be no assurance that any such investment can be obtained on acceptable terms, or at all. The company has been diligently working around the clock actively entertaining proposals from quality groups that will bring proprietary knowledge and expertise to support and accelerate its ongoing revenue streams and build new revenue-generating centers in the U.S. and internationally.

“Our first priority is to continue to solidify the foundation of our existing digital products and services such as our Cannabis World Journals, eBooks, educational videos, sleep center and clinical studies,” said Henry Levinski, CHNC´s Treasurer.  “We have set challenging goals in all of these areas and are determined to reach or exceed them; for example, we will continue to gain our proper share of the market by featuring our products in new languages such as Mandarin, French, German and Hindi.”

The company will continue to invest in its internal staff of associates, which has grown from approximately 20 to over 60 within the past year. “We are very proud of the team we have built, and we intend to continue to add value through our association of professionals all striving for our common goal of stability and growth,” said Anne Graham, CHNC’s Corporate Attorney and VP of Operations. “With this additional funding we have set a goal of building our staff to 250 by the third quarter of 2022.”

Furthermore, we will also use part of this funding to start research on the medical benefits of cannabis and the implication of cannabinoids on body homeostasis with a 18-months clinical trial on healthy individuals and patients with pathologies associated with endocannabinoid system disorders; this research aims to provide the scientific data required to establish cannabis as a safe and effective alternative in various diseases.

More importantly, we will move to establish a manufacturing facility for a number of medical, nutraceutical, and vitamin supplement products utilizing therapeutic derivatives of cannabis to assist patients suffering from diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and many more. We are committed to working within U.S. and international laws and will only develop and distribute our products and services accordingly.

Certainly, one of the characteristics of CHNC is innovation and we are convinced that investment focused on these areas will allow us to grow and continue to yield the investment-returns (ROI) experienced so far by our investors and much more. To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For more information contact us at:
info@pharmacologyuniversity.com
817/528-2475 for English
214/733-0868 for Spanish





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHNC to Seek Up to $3 Million Funding for Expansion of Existing Product Lines and Development of New Cannabis-Derived Therapeutics HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) (dba Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings), announced today that it is actively seeking strategic partners to invest up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...