Imperium Motor Company (IMC) in Quebec City EV Auto Show this Weekend & Secures 7000+ Square Feet for Prestigious Los Angeles Auto Show

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company and subsidiary Imperium Motors will be on display in front of the West Hall where major manufacturers such as Ford, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Lexus, Infinity, and many more from November 17 th through November 28/2021.

Strategically located at one of two major consumer entrances to showcase the Company’s state of the art electric bus and vans

Deposits for the SEV from the recent Montreal show reaching approximately $10m in potential retail sales. Christian Dubois will be attending the Quebec EV auto show this weekend with expectations like the Montreal EV Auto Show. The LA Auto Show expects more than one million attendees able to view the 20+ EV’s at the IMC booth anticipating a similar sales ratio.

“As the world embraces the Electric Vehicle market, we are prepared to be in the forefront with our innovative technology and EV line up of vehicles. We are excited to highlight our electric bus, vans, cars, trucks, and E-bikes with anticipation this trend to continue as we showcase our Electric Vehicles around North America” stated Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .