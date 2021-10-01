Leading Edge Materials Supports European Call for Action on Rare Earth Magnets and Motors

Vancouver, October 1, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) welcomes the publication of the report “Rare Earth Magnets and Motors: A European Call for Action” (the “Report”) by the European Raw Materials Alliance (“ERMA”).



The Report is the result of an extensive stakeholder consultation process organized by ERMA. In 2020, the European Commission launched ERMA under the leadership of Commissioner Thierry Breton and Vice President Maroš Šefčovič with EIT RawMaterials tasked with managing the work of the alliance. The first objective of ERMA became the support the growth of an alternative European and global rare earth supply chain to increase resiliency of EU industrial ecosystems. ERMA works along two workstreams; identifying solutions to regulatory and structural bottlenecks that hinder growth of the sector in Europe, and the establishment of an investment channel to support the development of a more secure and resilient value chain for permanent magnet rare earths in Europe.