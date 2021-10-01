Leading Edge Materials Supports European Call for Action on Rare Earth Magnets and Motors
Vancouver, October 1, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the
“Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL)
welcomes the publication of the report “Rare Earth Magnets and Motors: A European Call for Action” (the “Report”) by the European Raw Materials Alliance (“ERMA”).
The Report is the result of an extensive stakeholder consultation process organized by ERMA. In 2020, the European Commission launched ERMA under the leadership of Commissioner Thierry Breton and Vice President Maroš Šefčovič with EIT RawMaterials tasked with managing the work of the alliance. The first objective of ERMA became the support the growth of an alternative European and global rare earth supply chain to increase resiliency of EU industrial ecosystems. ERMA works along two workstreams; identifying solutions to regulatory and structural bottlenecks that hinder growth of the sector in Europe, and the establishment of an investment channel to support the development of a more secure and resilient value chain for permanent magnet rare earths in Europe.
To meet it objectives of ERMA the Report identifies 6 strategic action areas together with a set of 12 specific actions. Specifically, these key points from the Report could benefit the development of the Company’s Norra Karr Heavy Rare Earth project:
- Identification of primary mining sources of rare earth raw materials suitable for a supply into an EU value chain
- Exploration of regulatory measures to incentivize mining using best available practices that come with the lowest environmental impacts. The measures should target inconsistencies and obstacles in the EU regulatory framework in order to reduce the institutional risks for investments with the mention that Member States should be encouraged to determine the fitness of their raw materials policies.
- Facilitation of access to finance for rare earth projects through a Raw Materials Investment Platform. The Report proposes the creation of a Raw Materials Bridge Fund targeting investments of €150-200m per year to secure bankability and de-risk projects, and a Raw Materials Investment Vehicle in the form of a state-supported investment and procurement organization to act as a lead buyer and pooler of raw materials demand across European countries.
- Promotion of ethical and transparent sourcing in the value chain by enforcing regulations.
- Creation of a level playing field for European rare earth materials producers to compete against Chinese competitors through the introduction of taxation incentives, tax shields and carbon border adjustment mechanisms.
- Raising awareness to all stakeholders and society in general of the importance of rare earths and that they can be produced sustainably.
Filip Kozlowski, CEO of Leading Edge Materials states “It has been a pleasure to participate in the stakeholder consultation process of ERMA under the visionary management of EIT RawMaterials. Norra Karr is one of the best opportunities for Europe to source magnet rare earth materials in a secure and sustainable fashion. Seeing the proposals of the Report and how they can directly support the development of Norra Karr makes me extremely optimistic about the opportunity to collaboratively work towards a successful establishment of a sustainable and resilient European rare earth magnet and motor industrial ecosystem.”
