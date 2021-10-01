Stericycle to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference in November

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will host a fireside chat and investor meetings at the virtual Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



