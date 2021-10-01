Natural Health Trends Announces Closing of Investigation by the SEC

“We fully cooperated with the SEC throughout the duration of the investigation which began in August 2016 and are pleased to put this matter behind us,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the conclusion of a non-public investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that the Company previously disclosed in its SEC filings. On September 30, 2021, the SEC notified the Company that it has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action.

