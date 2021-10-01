checkAd

MAD Lions Reveal 2021 League of Legends World Championship Jersey

Jersey Marketing Campaign Filmed at The Royal Palace of Madrid

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today revealed their 2021 League of Legends World Championship Jersey. The marketing campaign in support of the special edition jersey was created in collaboration with The Royal Palace of Madrid, marking the first time the Palace has participated in such an initiative.

The MAD Lions begin competing in the Championship on October 11 as the strongest League of Legends team in Europe, with a jersey intentionally designed to represent southern Europe as a piece that encompasses the region’s culture and history – the one shared and the one to be created. Design features include:

  • ‘De Madrid al Cielo,’ the motto of Madrid on the upper back, accompanied by stars from the Madrid flag
  • Spanish flag from the Spanish national football team jersey on the cuff
  • Tile design inspired by traditional southern European architecture as the jersey base
  • Colours from the European flag with gold to reflect the ‘Kings of Europe’ and dark blue to reflect the Mediterranean Sea at night
  • Digitalized font from Joaquín Ibarra, a Spanish printer from the 18th Century

“This is a big moment for MAD Lions and we wanted a meaningful jersey to represent where we’re coming from and where we’re headed. Our idea for the jersey was to bring together different regions and details that are instantly associated with southern Europe,” said Álvaro Luzón, Senior Manager, Marketing (EU), OverActive Media. “The video combines three themes: MAD Lions are the ‘Kings of Europe,’ we are making history, and everything we’re experiencing feels like a dream. Collaborating with The Royal Palace of Madrid helped bring our vision to life, creating a backdrop that balances old and new, not something you would typically expect in esports.”

To build momentum around the jersey reveal and to bring fans on a journey, MAD Lions created a fashion film at The Royal Palace of Madrid. The Palace provides the perfect backdrop to complement the jersey, mixing old and new through history and art. The story takes fans through a narrative about achieving dreams and making history by dreaming together, set to three tracks courtesy of Warner Music Spain. Influencer Elisa Lorca and local Madrid rappers ILL Pekeño and Ergo Pro are featured in the film to further amplify MAD Lions as a lifestyle brand, with their wardrobe exploring different regions and periods of southern Europe. Also included throughout is Spain’s national flower, the red carnation, intended to represent the love, pride and admiration that MAD Lions and its fans have for each other. The film will be shared via MAD Lions’ YouTube and Twitter accounts.

