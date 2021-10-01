checkAd

CoStar Group Acquires BureauxLocaux, a Leading Commercial Property Digital Marketplace in France

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:09  |  47   |   |   

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that it has acquired COMREAL INFO, the owner and operator of BureauxLocaux.com.

Based in Paris, BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France, with over 60,000 for sale and lease listings and over 425,000 visits to its website each month. Launched in 2008, BureauxLocaux provides a subscription-based commercial property listing platform with a client base that includes over 90% of France’s top commercial property brokers. Traffic to the company’s website, BureauxLocaux.com, has grown by over 30% on a compounded annual basis since the beginning of 2018.

CoStar Group is a world leader in operating digital commercial property marketplaces, with approximately 90 million unique visitors per month across its network of websites in the United States and Europe. CoStar Group’s marketplaces generate annualized revenue of almost $1 billion and include Apartments.com and LoopNet.com in the United States, Realla.co.uk in the United Kingdom, and Belbex.com in Spain. Over the past decade, CoStar Group has invested billions of dollars building its leading online property marketplaces, generating hundreds of millions of leads that resulted in millions of successful commercial property transactions.

“The acquisition of BureauxLocaux is an important step in continuing our international expansion,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “France is one of Europe’s largest commercial property markets with an estimated €40 billion in annual investment transaction value. BureauxLocaux has built a leading commercial property-specific listings platform with national coverage, great brand recognition, and an excellent reputation among its clients.”

“We are excited to welcome the BureauxLocaux team to the CoStar family,” continued Florance. “This is an attractive acquisition that is highly complementary alongside our other European marketplaces, Belbex and Realla.”

Sophie Desmazières, BureauxLocaux’s Founder, added, “We are excited to become part of CoStar Group. The commercial property vertical deserves a high-quality sector-specific online marketplace to better serve brokers and owners. Supported by the extensive resources and know-how of CoStar Group, we believe we can accelerate BureauxLocaux’s growth and strengthen its market position in France.”

Seite 1 von 3
CoStar Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoStar Group Acquires BureauxLocaux, a Leading Commercial Property Digital Marketplace in France CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that it has acquired COMREAL INFO, the owner and operator of BureauxLocaux.com. Based in Paris, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21CoStar Group übernimmt BureauxLocaux, einen führenden digitalen Marktplatz für Gewerbeimmobilien in Frankreich
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CoStar Group Hires Jay Lybik as National Director of Multifamily Analytics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten