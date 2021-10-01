checkAd

Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021)

SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the acceptance of four abstracts to be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) taking place November 10-14, 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

“Presentations by our scientists and collaborators at SITC 2021 will highlight promising preclinical data with NL-201, a fully de novo IL-2/IL-15 agonist, currently in phase 1 clinical development,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “We look forward to sharing data on the ability of NL-201 to activate the tumor microenvironment, to demonstrate antitumor activity via intratumoral administration, and to be combined with novel therapeutic candidates.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: NL-201 Induces Inflammation in a ‘Cold’ Tumor Microenvironment through Upregulation of MHC-I, Expansion of the TCR Repertoire, and Potent Antitumor Activity when Combined with PD-1 Inhibition

Poster/Abstract Number: 716
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

Title: Intratumoral Administration of NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/15 Receptor Agonist, Inhibits the Growth of Both Injected and Uninjected Tumors in Preclinical Models

Poster/Abstract Number: 898
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., ET

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of NL-201 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cancer (Trials in Progress)

Poster/Abstract: 509
Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: ICT01, an Anti-BTN3A Monoclonal Antibody, and NL-201, an Alpha-Independent IL-2/IL-15 Agonist, Combine to Elicit a Potent Anti-Tumor Response by Synergistically Stimulating g9d2 T Cell Activation and Proliferation

Poster/Abstract Number: 563
Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster presentations will be accessible in person and virtually. Onsite posters will be displayed in the SITC Poster Hall located in Hall E of the convention center. ePosters will be available for SITC attendees on Nov. 12 at 7 am ET and can be accessed on the SITC virtual meeting site. All attendees will receive information on how to access the site after they have registered. 

