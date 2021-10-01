AGRISOLAR SOLUTIONS, INC. (AGSO) ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH APE TITAN NRG, INC. AND PLANS FOR OTCQB UPLISTING

Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. ("AgriSolar") (OTC Pink: AGSO) announces that it has entered into a merger agreement with APE Titan NRG Inc., ("Titan NRG") a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan NRG Partners LLC. ("NRG Partners"). Under the terms of the merger, AgriSolar will be the surviving corporation, and it will change its name to Titan NRG, Inc. The officers will remain the same with Alex R. Majalca Jr. as the President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henry Varga as the Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ginger Cunningham will be added to the Board of Directors.

Following the merger, the surviving company will operate as a holding company for the following subsidiaries of Titan NRG: NRG Dynamics, APE Fuels, Vespene, and NRG Rail. The company’s post-merger operations, through its subsidiaries, will be as a downstream energy and transportation company. Consolidated, there are currently 20+ transports in 9 states, retail propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks, wholesale purchasing and sales with Vespene, and a long-term lease on the new 18 car rail facility in Tucson, AZ., with 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage approved.