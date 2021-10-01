checkAd

AGRISOLAR SOLUTIONS, INC. (AGSO) ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH APE TITAN NRG, INC. AND PLANS FOR OTCQB UPLISTING

Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. ("AgriSolar") (OTC Pink: AGSO) announces that it has entered into a merger agreement with APE Titan NRG Inc., ("Titan NRG") a wholly owned subsidiary of Titan NRG Partners LLC. ("NRG Partners").  Under the terms of the merger, AgriSolar will be the surviving corporation, and it will change its name to Titan NRG, Inc.  The officers will remain the same with Alex R. Majalca Jr. as the President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henry Varga as the Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ginger Cunningham will be added to the Board of Directors.

Following the merger, the surviving company will operate as a holding company for the following subsidiaries of Titan NRG: NRG Dynamics, APE Fuels, Vespene, and NRG Rail. The company’s post-merger operations, through its subsidiaries, will be as a downstream energy and transportation company.  Consolidated, there are currently 20+ transports in 9 states, retail propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks, wholesale purchasing and sales with Vespene, and a long-term lease on the new 18 car rail facility in Tucson, AZ., with 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage approved.

"The focus in the coming weeks will be to streamline the operations of the merger with Titan NRG and apply for the name and ticker symbol changes with FINRA”, stated Alex Majalca, Chief Executive Officer. "We've always had a goal of being listed on the OTCQB, and we have retained the services of an auditor to help us accomplish this."

AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. disclosures and financials have been completed through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and have been uploaded to the OTC website. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGSO/profile

Contact:

Alex R. Majalca Jr. President/Chief Executive Officer
AgriSolar Solutions, Inc.

alex@titannrg.com

About Titan NRG Inc.:

www.titannrg.com
www.twitter.com/nrgtitan
ir@titannrg.com

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, AgriSolar Solutions, Inc is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

