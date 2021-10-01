Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Delivery Hero Buys Remaining 56% Stake in Danish Service Hungry (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero acquires Danish food delivery service Hungry.Following previous investments for a total 44% stake in Hungry, Delivery Hero has now acquired all remaining shares in the company



