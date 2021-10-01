checkAd

Delivery Hero Buys Remaining 56% Stake in Danish Service Hungry

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero acquires Danish food delivery service Hungry.Following previous investments for a total 44% stake in Hungry, Delivery Hero has now acquired all remaining shares in the company

