Delivery Hero Buys Remaining 56% Stake in Danish Service Hungry
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero acquires Danish food delivery service Hungry.Following previous investments for a total 44% stake in Hungry, Delivery Hero has now acquired all remaining shares in the company
