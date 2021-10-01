Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.56 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2021 to holders of record on October 15, 2021. This …



