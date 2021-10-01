BioInvent and Transgene to present preclinical data on BT-001 oncolytic virus at SITC 2021

SITC 2021 will take place on November 10-14, 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. and virtually. The poster "Vectorized Treg-depleting aCTLA-4 elicits antigen cross-presentation and CD8+ T cell immunity to reject "cold" tumors" will be presented in Poster Hall E on November 13. The authors are Monika Semmrich, Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Matilda Rehn, Laetitia Fend, Christelle Remy, Petra Holmkvist, Nathalie Silvestre, Carolin Svensson, Patricia Kleinpeter, Jules Deforges, Fred Junghus, Linda Mårtensson, Johann Foloppe, Ingrid Teige, Eric Quéméneur and Björn Frendéus.

BT-001 is an oncolytic virus generated using Transgene's Invir.IO™ platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA-4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T™ platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. As a consequence, by reducing systemic exposure, the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody is expected to be greatly improved.

BT-001 is being co-developed as part of a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene.

Recruitment in the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study of BT-001 (NCT04725331) in Europe and the U.S. is progressing well. The trial evaluates BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors. Initial Phase I data are expected in the first half of 2022.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.