Adamas Named 2021 Finalist in the New Therapeutics Category of the UCSF Health Awards

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced it has been selected as one of five finalists in the UCSF Health Awards 2021 New Therapeutics category. This year’s UCSF Health Awards program, which historically focused on the digital health tech industry, was expanded to include several life science categories. Companies selected as finalists have been evaluated on innovation, impact, and value of their product to improve patient outcomes. Adamas’ new therapeutic is GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of both OFF and dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

“Adamas developed GOCOVRI to make everyday life significantly better for people with Parkinson’s disease,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “It is, therefore, an honor to be selected as a finalist in a category recognizing the real impact innovative therapeutics can have on patients. I’d like to thank the Adamas team for their contributions which have enabled this recognition.”

As Parkinson’s disease progresses, over 50% of people with Parkinson’s disease (PWP) who have been taking levodopa for five years begin to experience an increase in OFF episodes (including stiffness, rigidity, and tremors occurring between medication doses), dyskinesia (sudden uncontrolled movements) or both. This increase in OFF and dyskinesia affects GOOD ON time when PWPs have good movement control. By ten years, up to 100% of PWP experience these symptoms which reduce the amount of GOOD ON time they have and creates a significant burden on PWP and their families. OFF and dyskinesia affect patients’ ability to perform basic tasks such as walking, dressing, eating, balance, participating in hobbies, and communicating. This reduction in GOOD ON time can be isolating, affecting social interactions and emotional well-being.

Adamas developed GOCOVRI, which is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease experiencing OFF episodes. GOCOVRI is a major innovation for the management of these symptoms. Its unique release formulation is taken once daily at bedtime, providing an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day when patients need it most. This unique ability of GOCOVRI to decrease both ends of the motor complication spectrum changes the treatment paradigm by allowing physicians to treat patients without the need to trade increased OFF time for reduced dyskinesia or vice versa.

