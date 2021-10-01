checkAd

Amazon Studios and Howard University Launch Howard Entertainment Program for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:15  |  55   |   |   

Amazon Studios and Howard University announced today that they will continue the Howard Entertainment program, an initiative designed to diversify the entertainment industry by creating a pipeline for Black and other underrepresented students, now in its third year. The Howard Entertainment program was announced in 2019 to help create opportunities for historically excluded students to train and study alongside entertainment executives. Applications open on October 1, 2021, and the program will begin on January 10, 2022.

Howard Entertainment is an immersive, two semester program that offers Howard University students the opportunity to take academic courses related to the business of entertainment during the spring semester and participate in an internship in the entertainment industry during the summer semester. The coursework is applied toward the students’ graduation requirements and the internship provides hands-on experience and an opportunity to make networking connections. Both semesters include immersive experiences to understand the real work of entertainment industry executives. Student disciplines include Film & TV, PR, Business (marketing), Law, Fine Arts, along with the new additions of Theatre Arts Admin, Theatre Tech and Music Business.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.047,05€
Hebel 14,83
Ask 2,02
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.472,52€
Hebel 14,78
Ask 1,76
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In 2021, Howard Entertainment Program launched the Howard faculty externship program with the goal to provide hands-on experience that the professors can then take back to their classrooms. Faculty were placed with Amazon Studios teams including casting, development, PR, strategy, and unscripted to further broaden and expand their expertise in their respective disciplines.

“Over the past two years, we have made great strides with our initiatives to create new diverse pipeline programs in the entertainment industry,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “As we enter our third year, we are more committed than ever to helping new voices join the conversation and continuing to mentor our Howard Entertainment students. We know these programs will benefit our industry as a whole and create future leaders.”

Latasha Gillespie, Amazon Studios Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion said, “As an industry, we have a responsibility to create opportunities and foster new voices across all disciplines. Together with Howard University, we are able to put action behind our words and help the next generation of aspiring industry leaders forge a pathway to the future. It’s both rewarding and exciting to empower the next generation of leaders as they begin their careers in entertainment."

Last year, the program featured guest lecturers including showrunner Anthony Sparks, actress and writer Ashleigh Hairston, actress Michael Hyatt, producer Logan Coles, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, writer Christina Hamm and writer James Tyler. Additional highlights from cohort 2 included externship placements with Amazon partners such as Viola Davis’ JuVee, Tracy Oliver’s Tracy Yvonne Productions (TYP), Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures, and Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions.

Responses from the 2021 cohort were overwhelmingly positive, with students praising the valuable experience they gained across all fields of entertainment. “Howard Entertainment has laid the foundation for my career in entertainment and has allowed me to positively envision myself and my ideas within an industry I previously thought had no space for me,” said 2021 Howard Entertainment program fellow Kai Hartman.

Past participants of the Howard Entertainment cohorts have gone on to secure jobs at such companies as Gravillis, UTA and Warner Bros.

To qualify, students must be enrolled as a Howard University student, as an upperclassman or graduate student. Prospective participants must complete an application and interview to be considered for the program. Students will be taught by Howard faculty who will be supported by Amazon Studios employees and other industry professionals invited by Amazon.

Students who wish to apply for admission to Howard Entertainment can contact HowardEntertainment@howard.edu. For more information visit on the program, please visit https://www2.howard.edu/entertainment-fellowship

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Studios and Howard University Launch Howard Entertainment Program for Third Consecutive Year Amazon Studios and Howard University announced today that they will continue the Howard Entertainment program, an initiative designed to diversify the entertainment industry by creating a pipeline for Black and other underrepresented students, now …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Amazon-Show 'LoL' mit 'Bully' Herbig gewinnt Deutschen Comedypreis
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Mehr Innovation: EU-Staaten einigen sich auf Regeln für Datennutzung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.215 starke Aktien, die in 10 Jahren aus 200.000 Euro 1 Million oder mehr machen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.21Ist Alibaba ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21US-Kaufhausriese zieht vor Gericht gegen Amazon-Werbung auf Stammhaus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon’s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Amazon Continues Las Vegas Investment with Delivery Station on Las Vegas Boulevard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21iRobot-Aktie, nimm dich in Acht: Amazon macht dir Konkurrenz – vielleicht sogar besser
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Amazon macht mit 'Astro' ersten Schritt bei Haushaltsrobotern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten