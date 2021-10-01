checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:16   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“Hyzon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 29, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hyzon misled the market about its supposed contracts with customers, severely distorting the facts of its customer relationships and business prospects. The Company was incapable of delivering vehicles in 2021, its stated timeline. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Hyzon, investors suffered damages.

