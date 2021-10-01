checkAd

FAT Brands Inc. Completes $300 Million Acquisition of Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 15:15  |  75   |   |   

Sports Lodge Marks the First Polished Casual Dining Chain to Join FAT Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its pending acquisition of the Twin Peaks restaurant chain from Garnett Station Partners for $300 million. As a result of the acquisition, FAT Brands has entered a new restaurant category, polished casual dining. The transaction was funded with the proceeds of $250 million in principal amount of new securitization notes and the issuance to the sellers of shares of Series B preferred stock.

With the acquisition of Twin Peaks, FAT Brands will have more than 2,100 franchised and corporate-owned stores around the world with combined annual system-wide sales of approximately $1.8 billion. The addition of the sports lodge concept, including the new stores due to open and under development, is expected to increase the Company’s post-COVID-19 normalized EBITDA by approximately $25 to $30 million. The Twin Peaks transaction marks the third acquisition in the past twelve months for the rapidly growing global franchising company, including the acquisitions of Johnny Rockets in September 2020 and Global Franchise Group in July 2021.

“FAT Brands is committed to an aggressive growth strategy, which underlies our strong M&A activity over the last year. When assessing potential acquisitions, we look to identify brands that not only complement our existing portfolio, but also deliver high average unit volumes and a strong growth pipeline, said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “Twin Peaks checks all of these boxes. This is a brand that we can grow globally at a fast pace, and we look forward to building upon the strong growth that was achieved under Garnett Station Partners.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 14 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,000 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

